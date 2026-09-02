Delaware County woman accused of stealing over $7k from Media Little League: DA

The Brief Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse announced charges against Robin Massing for allegedly stealing from Media Little League. Surveillance from Fulton Bank identified Robin Massing, who was previously arrested in Chester County in June 2025. An arrest warrant was issued for Robin Massing on September 1, 2026, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Robin Massing has been charged with multiple offenses involving forged checks and the alleged theft of $7,200 from Media Little League, according to Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse.

Authorities say the case came to light after upper management of Media Little League contacted investigators about suspicious check activity.

Check fraud investigation traces missing funds

What we know:

Detective Daniel McFarland said the case began when Media Little League reported check fraud in May of 2025. Three checks mailed from a mailbox at Baltimore and Providence Road in Upper Providence Township were flagged after one was deposited in February of 2026 using mobile deposit to Philadelphia Federal Credit Union for $7,200. The amount, endorsement and signature were changed on the check, according to investigators.

A month later, a Fulton Bank representative in Southampton, Pennsylvania contacted Media Little League management to verify another suspicious payment. Investigators say this check had the same check number as the earlier one, but the name and amount were changed again. Fulton Bank opened an investigation and reviewed surveillance footage, which authorities say identified Massing as the person involved.

After Robin Massing was identified in bank surveillance footage, authorities discovered she had been previously arrested in Chester County in June of 2025 for producing and forging a check at TD Bank. Sergeant Matt Brown of the Willistown Township Police in Chester County also reviewed the footage and identified Massing as the same defendant, according to the district attorney's office.

What they're saying:

"It is hard to imagine a more disappointing target for personal greed than an organization raising money for kids," District Attorney Tanner Rouse said. "The money was intended for uniforms, equipment, fields, and opportunities for our kids. To steal those funds and use forged checks to divert money for personal benefit is not just a financial crime; it is a profound betrayal of the entire community."

Rouse continued, saying "the harm extends far beyond the financial loss."

"When someone uses deception to take money intended to benefit our kids in our community, they are taking away from the very kids those volunteers and families worked so hard to support."

What's next:

An arrest warrant was issued for Massing. The district attorney’s office said she will be arraigned once apprehended. Officials urge anyone with more information to contact Detective Daniel McFarland at 610-891-4700.