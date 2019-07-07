2 teenagers injured after Germantown shooting

Police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a Germantown shooting overnight.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Greene Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the cheek, and an 18-year-old male was shot in the lower body. Both victims were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and are expected to recover.

A shell casing was recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.