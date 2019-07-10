2 teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating after they say two teenagers were injured in a West Philadelphia shooting.

The incident occurred on the 6000 block of Delancey Street around midnight Tuesday.

Officials say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the back and a 19-year-old was shot in the arm and buttocks. Both are listed in stable condition.

Police say a suspect fled the scene in a light colored sedan.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.