2-year-old abducted from Delaware by mother found safe in California

article

Authorities say a 2-year-old boy who was abducted from Delaware by his mother in late-July has been found safe in California.

According to police, the child was in the care of a family member after his mother, Angelina Lopez, was charged with child abuse. Lopez was only limited to supervised visits with the child.

On July 25, authorities say Lopez arranged to stay with a cousin who was taking care of the child. The following day, the cousin reportedly discovered that Lopez had abducted the child, which triggered an Amber Alert.

Through investigative leads, it was discovered that Lopez and the child had gone to California. On Friday, Detective with the Pasadena Police Department searched a home in and found the child inside, but did not locate Lopez. Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for felony breach of release.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Angelina Lopez should contact Georgetown Public Information Officer, Detective Joseph Melvin at 302-856-6613.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP