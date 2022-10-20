2022 Election: Alleged act of voter intimidation in Arizona reported to Justice Department

A report concerning an alleged voter intimidation incident in Arizona is now with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The alleged incident happened on the evening of Oct. 17, at a ballot drop box in Mesa, and the incident is one of a handful of incidents that have popped up in the days ahead of Election Day in November.

According to the report, a voter claimed he and his wife were followed, filmed, and called a ‘mule' by a group of people. The two were followed out of the parking lot.

The report was sent by Arizona's Secretary of State to the Justice Department.

"They are allowed to drop off their own ballot, and ballots of family or household members, and the people doing the watching have no idea if those people are dropping off any other ballots than their own," said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs is the Democratic Party candidate for governor, running against Republican Kari Lake to succeed incumbent governor Doug Ducey, who cannot run again due to term limits.

Maricopa County Recorder speaks out

Since the 2020 Presidential Election, there are people who believe, without evidence, that there was widespread voter fraud in that year's election. In the aftermath of Donald Trump's failed re-election bid in 2020, crowds flocked to the Maricopa County Election Office, with some carrying cameras, megaphones and even weapons.

Fast forward to 2022, there have been a few reports of people with cameras pointed at ballot drop boxes.

While some say they are working to ensure election integrity, others have criticized such acts as voter intimidation.

However, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says knowing when election integrity becomes voter intimidation is not always cut-and-dry.

"We will investigate every single alleged occurrence, but we have not come up with the legal framework by which to review that at this time," said Richer.

Some voters say they are not bothered by what has allegedly happened.

"I already made my decision, so whatever they do doesn’t bother me," said one voter, identified only as ‘Kevin.’

Ballots can be dropped off at a drop box until 7:00 p.m. on Election Night.

