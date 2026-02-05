Wawa Welcome America 2026: What to expect from this year's historic July 4th celebration in Philly

The Brief The 2026 Wawa Welcome America festival in Philadelphia will run for 16 days with new events and expanded programming. The Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade on July 3 will feature all 50 states, U.S. territories, and international groups. Six nights of fireworks and returning fan-favorite events are planned, with more details to be announced.



Welcome America has announced the first round of programming for the 2026 Wawa Welcome America festival, which will celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary with a 16-day lineup of historic events, expanded parades, and more fireworks than ever before.

What we know:

The Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade will take place July 3 at 11:00 a.m., featuring 250 elements representing all 50 states, U.S. territories, and international groups. The parade will include all 52 Miss America state and territory titleholders, 50 marching bands, 13 floats, military and historical units, and special guests, according to Welcome America, Inc.

For the first time, the parade will follow an expanded route, starting at 5th and Chestnut Streets, passing Independence Hall, circling City Hall, and traveling along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before ending at Broad and Chestnut Streets.

This year’s festival will include six nights of fireworks, the most in its history. Fireworks are scheduled for June 20-21 at a new event to be announced, June 25 at the Celebration of Black Music Month, June 26 at the Kidchella Music Festival, June 27 at the Waterfront Concert, and the grand finale on July 4 after the concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The parade will also feature floats celebrating Indigenous peoples, women’s right to vote, agriculture, and more, along with performances by local and national artists.

The festival’s expanded programming aims to honor the nation’s history and showcase Philadelphia’s role as the birthplace of American independence.

Why you should care:

The festival will bring back beloved traditions like the Juneteenth Block Party, Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta, Wawa Hoagie Day, Gospel on Independence, Free Museum Days, Pops on Independence, and the July 4th Concert and Fireworks. These events are designed to unite the community, celebrate cultural diversity, and offer free, family-friendly programming across the city.

The Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia will take place Friday, June 19, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., featuring live music, food, and activities for all ages. The Five Points Night Market, Celebration of Black Music Month, Kidchella Music Festival, and other events will highlight Philadelphia’s vibrant neighborhoods and cultural heritage.

The July 4th festivities will begin with the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony outside Independence Hall at 10:00 a.m., followed by the evening concert and fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The festival is produced in partnership with the City of Philadelphia and supported by sponsors including Wawa, Comcast NBCUniversal, Independence Blue Cross, and others.

The parade will also include international bands from Ireland, England, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, and Costa Rica.

Big picture view:

The 2026 Wawa Welcome America festival is expected to draw large crowds to Philadelphia, boost the local economy, and highlight the city’s role in the nation’s founding. Organizers say more events, performers, and details will be announced in the coming months, including the headlining talent for the July 4th concert.

The festival is produced by Welcome America, Inc. in partnership with the City of Philadelphia, with support from major sponsors and community organizations.

Event times and locations are subject to change, and additional programming will be announced as the festival approaches.

What we don't know:

Details about the headlining performers, additional festival events, and some specific programming are still to be announced. Final event times and locations may change.