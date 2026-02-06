Philadelphia weather: Snow squalls expected overnight Friday, temps plummet this weekend

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Salem County, Ocean County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Cumberland County, Cape May County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
7
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 3:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Lehigh County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Eastern Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Western Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Berks County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Coastal Atlantic County, Northwestern Burlington County, Somerset County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Hunterdon County, Salem County, Cape May County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Ocean County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, Lancaster County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, Lancaster County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM EST until SUN 12:00 AM EST, Monroe County, Carbon County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Western Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Philadelphia County, Eastern Montgomery County, Camden County, Somerset County, Gloucester County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County

By and
Published  February 6, 2026 7:39am EST
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia weather: Snow squalls overnight Friday, temps plummet this weekend

A late night burst of snow will sweep across the Philadelphia area on Friday ahead of a artic cold front that will nosedive temperatures into the 20s with brutal wind chills over the weekend.

The Brief

    • An incoming clipper system is expected to produce snow squalls overnight Friday and plummet temps this weekend.
    • The light snow will not accumulate more than an inch, but forecasters say there could be periods of whiteout conditions.
    • Temperatures will nosedive into the 20s this weekend, with added wind chills that will make it feel even colder.

PHILADELPHIA - A late-night burst of snow will sweep across the Philadelphia area on Friday ahead of an artic cold front that will plummet temperatures into the 20s with brutal wind chills over the weekend.

Friday night snow squalls 

What we know:

Another cold and sunny winter's day is on tap for most of the Philadelphia area on Friday, with increasing clouds ahead of an overnight clipper system. 

Forecasters say whiteout conditions are possible during potential snow squalls, which would make visibility while driving overnight particularly dangerous.

A brutally cold weekend is in store for the Philadelphia area with snow squalls overnight Friday and bitterly cold wind chills.

The clipper system will begin in areas west of Philadelphia around 10 p.m. and become more widespread over the next several hours, according to forecasters.

It's possible that the snow could still be falling by Saturday morning as the system pulls off the coast before noon.

Temps plummet this weekend

What's next:

An artic cold front will drag behind the overnight clipper and plummet temperatures into the 20s this weekend, with brutal wind chills to make it feel even colder.

Forecasters expect wind gusts to be between 40-60 MPH on Saturday, and worsen on Sunday with wind chills between -15 degrees and -25 degrees.

The artic chill is expected to last through Monday, but forecasters say temps will creep above freezing by midweek with another chance of a wintry mix.

