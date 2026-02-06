Philadelphia weather: Snow squalls expected overnight Friday, temps plummet this weekend

The Brief An incoming clipper system is expected to produce snow squalls overnight Friday and plummet temps this weekend. The light snow will not accumulate more than an inch, but forecasters say there could be periods of whiteout conditions. Temperatures will nosedive into the 20s this weekend, with added wind chills that will make it feel even colder.



A late-night burst of snow will sweep across the Philadelphia area on Friday ahead of an artic cold front that will plummet temperatures into the 20s with brutal wind chills over the weekend.

Friday night snow squalls

What we know:

Another cold and sunny winter's day is on tap for most of the Philadelphia area on Friday, with increasing clouds ahead of an overnight clipper system.

Forecasters say whiteout conditions are possible during potential snow squalls, which would make visibility while driving overnight particularly dangerous.

A brutally cold weekend is in store for the Philadelphia area with snow squalls overnight Friday and bitterly cold wind chills.

The clipper system will begin in areas west of Philadelphia around 10 p.m. and become more widespread over the next several hours, according to forecasters.

It's possible that the snow could still be falling by Saturday morning as the system pulls off the coast before noon.

Temps plummet this weekend

What's next:

An artic cold front will drag behind the overnight clipper and plummet temperatures into the 20s this weekend, with brutal wind chills to make it feel even colder.

Forecasters expect wind gusts to be between 40-60 MPH on Saturday, and worsen on Sunday with wind chills between -15 degrees and -25 degrees.

The artic chill is expected to last through Monday, but forecasters say temps will creep above freezing by midweek with another chance of a wintry mix.