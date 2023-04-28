2023 Broad Street Run: What you need to know about the event course, street closures

article

Runners are ready to gather on Broad Street for the 43rd annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run on Sunday, April 30, at 8 a.m.

According to organizers, 40,000 runners, both in-person and virtual, are slated to participate.

After three years of pandemic conditions, the event will not have any health restrictions and will welcome back runners and cheer squads.

"There's nothing like the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run," said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott-Lovell. "It celebrates everything that makes Philadelphia Philly: community, spirit, and a no-quit attitude. The whole city is energized and inspired by you."

The 10-mile race traditionally takes place on the first Sunday in May but is in April this year due to a Phillies home game against the Boston Red Sox on May 7.

What is the course route?

Due to ongoing construction on Broad Street, the race will begin at Broad & Fisher and end on 11th Street, between the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field.

The awards ceremony and post-race festivities will take place in Lot K at Lincoln Financial Field.

Runners can also participate in the virtual race that allows them to walk or run the race distance at their own pace at any location.

Virtual runners will receive an official race shirt and medal for completing their 10 miles.

What road closures are being set up for the race?

Road closures for the race will begin on Sunday at 2 a.m. and the following closures will be in effect:

2:00 a.m. Pattison Ave from S 20th St to Broad St

3:00 a.m. Broad St from Olney Ave to Windrim Ave

7:00 a.m. Broad St from Windrim Ave to Pattison Ave

7:00 a.m. 15th St from Arch St to Chestnut St

7:00 a.m. JFK Blvd from Broad St to 16th St

7:00 a.m. 16th Street from JFK Blvd to Market St

7:00 a.m. Market St from 16th St to Broad St

7:00 a.m. Hartranft St from Broad St to Citizens Bank Way

7:00 a.m. Citizens Bank Way from Hartranft St to Pattison Ave

7:00 a.m. Pattison Ave from Citizens Bank Way to S Broad St

7:00 a.m. S 20th St from Packer Ave to Pattison Ave

Can spectators attend?

Spectators can attend the race and gather on Broad Street to cheer on participants.

What happens after the race?

After the completion of the race, there will be ceremonial festivities and an official after-party at Xfinity Live!, across the street from the finish line.

The event will feature music, activities and food.

For additional details about the race, visit the event's Frequently Asked Questions page here.