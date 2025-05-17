Over 7K participate with players in 8th annual Eagles Autism Challenge

article

The Brief On Saturday morning, over 7,000 joined with the Philadelphia Eagles taking part in the 8th annual Eagles Autism Challenge, to raise funds for autism research and care programs. Participants took to the streets on bikes, or on their feet, either running or walking on a course that took them through Philly, beginning and ending at Lincoln Financial Field.



What we know:

A mix of runners, walkers, and cyclists taking on the streets of Philadelphia, but before they hit the pavement, there were some special closeups with the Eagles players.

A number of players showed up including Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham, Cooper Dejean, and Sydney Brown, who was participating in the 30-mile bike ride.

"I think this is like the total collaboration of the entire community, fan base, Eagles, the police are here, everybody is here to support what we do around here. We are community based, that’s what we do," says a participant who was walking the event.

Big picture view:

Whether taking on the challenge by foot or by tires, at the end of the day it was all about supporting those with autism and their families.

Eagles fan favorite Monty G says, "I got some family members that are autistic, so I had to come out here, show love. Even though I can’t be on the bicycle, I’m on my scooter. I love to see how the Eagles give back, donate and help everybody all the time."

What you can do:

For more information on the Eagles Autism Challenge, visit their website, here or for more information on the Eagles Autism Foundation, visit the website, here.