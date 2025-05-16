Philly police find success battling car meet ups, boom parties

The Brief The Philadelphia Police Department is not playing games anymore. If you want to be involved in car meetups, boom parties or illegal ATV riding, police have a warning. Their new technology will help them find and arrest you.



The Philadelphia Police Department continues their stepped-up presence in combating car meet-ups and boom parties, so much so that those who might want to participate are not interested in traveling to Philly for fear of their cars being taken or facing arrest.

What we know:

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram stated, "We’re already on pace to surpass last year."

Philadelphia police confiscated 1,255 dirt bikes, ATVS and dune buggies last year and are ahead of that number this year. A big reason why the streets of Philadelphia have been so calm and quiet this spring compared to the roaring engines of large groups taking over major streets, often at the busiest times.

Deputy Commissioner Cram continued, "We’ve continued that into 2025 as these guys do more and more dirt bike initiatives, they refine their tactics. We’re seeing less and less on the street in an organized fashion."

Related article

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel remarked, "You give them tools and the support and have good leadership, you get stuff done. And when you come down there, and they got raggedy motorbikes. We talked to our team at Fleet and they said, ‘Hey, we’ll step up and buy new motorcycles and we’ll get them the equipment.’ You know, they get knocked off their bikes, so we get them road equipment. Their helmets are not appropriate, they don’t have good communication. We can see when we invest in the appropriate needs and equipment. I think if we stay down this path, we will continue to see success. I see it. But, they’ve done a phenomenal job and really addressing this and we’re just going to keep pressing."

Big picture view:

Related article

Police are also pressing the pedal on the pop-up car meet ups and boom vehicles and boom parties, with the speakers so loud, they rattle the windows on both sides of the Delaware River. Police have been confiscating lots of cars and say the word is getting out.

"We’re heavily on social media and we see a lot of communication that do not go to Philadelphia. They’re going to take your car, you’re going to get arrested," Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers said.

Police plan to be back on the streets big this weekend to keep their confiscations up and all that street noise and trouble down.