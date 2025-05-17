Vendors arrested in major drug bust selling marijuana illegally: officials

The Brief A major drug bust took place in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, officials said. Police were informed of an "illegal weed flea market" and arrived on location, arresting about 15 people.



Philadelphia police were informed of an illegal marijuana flea market happening in Germantown Friday night and they arrived, arresting about 15 people.

What we know:

Officials say a major drug bust happened Friday night, after they received word of an "illegal weed flea market" in Germantown.

A huge Philadelphia police presence descended on the 5600 block of Germantown Avenue in a former retail space.

According to authorities, a lot of marijuana was being sold illegally, as well as other illegal items and paraphernalia.

In all, about 13 or 14 vendors were arrested, along with the organizer of the event.

Officials said between 50 and 60 people were inside when the officers got there.

What we don't know:

No details were released on any charges for the individuals involved.

No other information was given about the people inside the venue and if arrests were made.