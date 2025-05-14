Husband of Chester County woman missing since 2017 charged with murder

article

The Brief The husband of a woman missing from Chester County since 2017 was charged with her murder on Wednesday. Anna Maciejewska was last seen by her husband, Allen Gould, leaving home for work in West Chester in April 2017. Gould has been charged with first and third-degree murder, among other crimes.



The husband of a missing Chester County woman who vanished without a trace in 2017 has been arrested for her murder, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Anna Maciejewska, 43, was last seen by her husband leaving for work in West Chester. Her employer reported the next day that Anna never made it to work.

About a month later, investigators said Anna's car was found near a local walking trail.

Eight years after her disappearance, a breakthrough in the cold case resulted in Anna's husband, Allen Gould, being charged with her murder.

The backstory:

Anna Maciejewska was 43-years-old when she was reported missing in April 2017.

Investigators say her husband was the last one to see her leaving home for work in West Chester.

Her employer reported the next day that Anna never made it to work, which began an expansive search.

Anna's car was found about a month after her disappearance near a local walking trail, investigators reported.

Eight years later, Anna's husband, 60-year-old Allen Gould, was arrested and charged with her murder.

Court records show Gould has been charged with first and third degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and more.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what evidence lead to Gould being charged for Anna's death.

They will detail the latest updates in the investigation during a 3 p.m. press conference.