21-year-old man dies after shooting in Kingsessing, police say

A young man has died following a shooting in the city's Kingsessing section.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on the 5400 block of Willows Avenue.

Police say the 21-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the back.

He was taken by police to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 2:18 p.m.

No arrest have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

