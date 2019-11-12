22-year-old man shot and killed in Logan; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Logan overnight.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of North 13th and Rockland streets.

The victim was found on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, chest and back. He died a short time later at Albert Einstein Medical Center. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Six shell casings were recovered from the scene. Police said two semi-automatic weapons were used.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

