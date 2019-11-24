23 dogs rescued from filthy conditions in Northampton County

article

Twenty-three dogs, including five one-week-old puppies, have been rescued from filthy living conditions in Northampton County.

Acting on a tip, the Pennsylvania SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team responded to the property on Tuesday over concerns for the animals’ welfare.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered eight dogs and 15 puppies scattered across the property, which they said was unfit for their safe housing.

"It was clear that the individuals simply couldn’t keep up with the animals, and the conditions were in an obvious decline,” the PSPCA said in a statement.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Advertisement

The dogs are now in the care of the PSPCA, where they will ultimately be available for adoption.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722. Animal cruelty can also be reported by filling out the PSPCA’s online form here. Tips can be left anonymously.

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP