24 residents displaced after fire damages homes in Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. - A community in Trenton faced devastating losses after a fire damaged several homes.
What we know:
A three-alarm fire broke out on Brown Street at around 9:45 a.m. Monday.
Police say the fire impacted four homes, leaving 24 residents displaced.
Two off-duty firefighters rescued three people and a dog.
Minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, were reported.
The American Red Cross and animal control arrived at the scene to assist.
What's next:
Red Cross emergency assistance to help with temporary lodging, food, clothing, and other immediate needs will be available to all.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: The information in this story is from Trenton and American Red Cross officials.