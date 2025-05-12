Expand / Collapse search

24 residents displaced after fire damages homes in Trenton

Published  May 12, 2025 11:33pm EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia

At least 24 people have been displaced after a raging fire caused damage to homes in Trenton.

The Brief

    • Dozens of people have been displaced after a three-alarm fire broke out in Trenton Monday. 
    • The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those impacted. 

TRENTON, N.J. - A community in Trenton faced devastating losses after a fire damaged several homes. 

What we know:

A three-alarm fire broke out on Brown Street at around 9:45 a.m. Monday. 

Police say the fire impacted four homes, leaving 24 residents displaced. 

Two off-duty firefighters rescued three people and a dog. 

Minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, were reported.

The American Red Cross and animal control arrived at the scene to assist. 

What's next:

Red Cross emergency assistance to help with temporary lodging, food, clothing, and other immediate needs will be available to all.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Source: The information in this story is from Trenton and American Red Cross officials.

