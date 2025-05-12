24 residents displaced after fire damages homes in Trenton

The Brief Dozens of people have been displaced after a three-alarm fire broke out in Trenton Monday. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those impacted.



A community in Trenton faced devastating losses after a fire damaged several homes.

What we know:

A three-alarm fire broke out on Brown Street at around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say the fire impacted four homes, leaving 24 residents displaced.

Two off-duty firefighters rescued three people and a dog.

Minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, were reported.

The American Red Cross and animal control arrived at the scene to assist.

What's next:

Red Cross emergency assistance to help with temporary lodging, food, clothing, and other immediate needs will be available to all.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.