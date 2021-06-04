Man dies after being shot in chest in North Philadelphia, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating the shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in North Philadelphia.
It happened on the 1000 block of West Cumberland Street around 6:20 p.m. Friday
According to police, the man was shot once in the chest. He was transported to Temple University hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at 7:00 p.m.
No arrest have been made and no weapon was recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
