28-year-old man shot and killed in Hunting Park

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Hunting Park overnight.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of West Butler Street.

Police said the 28-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head, chest and arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

