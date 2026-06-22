Massive fire rips through warehouse in West Norriton

Firefighters are battling a massive fire that erupted Monday at a warehouse facility in West Norriton.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Industry Lane around 11:30 a.m.

Heavy flames tore through the roof and thick black smoke billowed into the air.

Early reports indicate that the fire began at Superior Play Systems.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

Firefighters have not said what may have sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.