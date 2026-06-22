Massive fire rips through warehouse in West Norriton
WEST NORRITON, Pa. - Firefighters are battling a massive fire that erupted Monday at a warehouse facility in West Norriton.
What we know:
Fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Industry Lane around 11:30 a.m.
Heavy flames tore through the roof and thick black smoke billowed into the air.
Early reports indicate that the fire began at Superior Play Systems.
What we don't know:
It's unknown if there are any injuries.
Firefighters have not said what may have sparked the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.