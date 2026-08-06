Officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man during encounter in Delaware County

The Brief Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Aldan Borough, Delaware County. Investigators say an officer encountered a knife-wielding man and deployed his Taser before opening fire, fatally striking the man. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.



A suspect is dead, and a police officer is hurt following an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Aldan Borough.

What we know:

Officers from the Aldan Borough Police Department were called to the area of South Clifton and Aldan avenues around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators say a responding officer encountered a man armed with a knife upon arriving at the location. During the encounter, investigators say the officer deployed his Taser and subsequently fired his gun, striking the man.

He was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center where police say he was pronounced dead. The officer was taken to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

What we don't know:

The identities of the officer and the man shot by police have not been released at this time.