Canadian woman accused of attacking teen on NJ boardwalk ordered deported

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The Brief Canadian citizen Kaitlyn Tracey was arrested in New Jersey over the Fourth of July weekend after she allegedly slapped a teenage girl for wearing "pro-Trump" sweatpants. She was charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment, and obstruction. After her arrest, it was discovered that Tracey had overstayed her U.S. visa, leading to an immigration judge ordering her deportation back to Canada.



A Fourth of July weekend confrontation over political sweatpants has ended with a deportation order for a Canadian woman who was caught on video allegedly slapping a New Jersey teenager in the face.

What we know:

Kaitlyn Tracey was ordered to be deported back to Canada by an immigration judge in Texas on Tuesday.

The Department of Homeland Security says Tracey overstayed her visa after entering the U.S. in April 2024 on a visa that was set to expire on September 6, 2024.

"It’s time to get Kaitlyn to her final destination — home," the DHS posted on X following the judge's decision.

The backstory:

Tracey's visa status was discovered after she was arrested last month. Police say she slapped a teen girl in the face and body on the Point Pleasant boardwalk during the Fourth of July weekend. She was charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment and obstruction.

Police say the incident began when Tracey yelled at the teen for wearing patriotic colored sweatpants with political wording, which DHS described as "pro-Trump memorabilia."

Following her arrest, Tracey was transferred into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.