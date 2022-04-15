3 firefighters injured after fire engine overturned in collision on I-295 in Delaware

Three firefighters are expected to be okay after a crash involving a firetruck and tractor trailer on an interstate in Delaware on Thursday.

The crash occurred before 7 p.m. on I-295 in New Castle County.

Authorities say the fire engine collided with a tractor trailer and flipped onto its side on the roadway. The crash left three firefighters trapped inside the fire engine.

Emergency crews quickly converged on the scene to free the trapped firefighters, who were all able to avoid serious injury.

One of the firefighters was ultimately able to get free on their own.

