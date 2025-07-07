Teen charged with opening fire near Wildwood boardwalk Fourth of July weekend

article

The Brief Wildwood police say a teen fired more than a dozen rounds from a handgun Saturday morning near the boardwalk. Police chased the suspect onto the boardwalk on foot. The suspect was arrested Saturday afternoon after police again spotted him on the boardwalk.



Police in Wildwood, New Jersey have arrested a teenage boy they say fired a handgun more than a dozen times near the Wildwood Boardwalk early Saturday morning.

The teen is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and several weapons offenses.

What we know:

Wildwood Police officers were on patrol around 1 a.m. Saturday morning when they heard multiple shots fired in near Cedar and Atlantic Avenues.

Wildwood police say officers then saw a male running from the area while in possession of a firearm. Officers pursued the suspect onto the Wildwood boardwalk where the suspect blended into the crowd and was able to escape.

Police say the suspect tossed the handgun during the pursuit and that the gun was equipped with a 17-round magazine and a round in the chamber. 16 spent shell casings were also found at the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Saturday afternoon, around 5:30 p.m., police spotted the suspect on the boardwalk and were able to take him into custody.

Three other persons of interest were also taken into custody at the time, but have not been charged.

Police identified the juvenile suspect as a 17-year-old from Pennsauken, New Jersey.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about a motive in the shooting, or what circumstances may have led up to the shooting.