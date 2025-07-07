Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia shooting: 3 dead, 10 hurt in Fourth of July weekend mass shooting

July 7, 2025
Philadelphia shooting: 3 dead, 10 hurt in Fourth of July weekend mass shooting

Philadelphia shooting: 3 dead, 10 hurt in Fourth of July weekend mass shooting

Three people are dead and 10 others are wounded following a shooting that erupted overnight Sunday in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

The Brief

    • Three people are dead and 10 others – including two juveniles – are injured following a shooting overnight Sunday.
    • Police say about 40 people were gathered outside on South Etting Street when an exchange of gunfire erupted.
    • Investigators believe over 70 shots were fired during the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA - Three people are dead, and 10 people are hurt following the second mass shooting in Philadelphia over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Investigators believe at least 40 people were gathered on the 1500 block of South Etting Street in Grays Ferry when an exchange of gunfire erupted.

No arrests have been reported so far and police have not said what sparked the shooting.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of South Etting Street in Grays Ferry around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Three people were fatally shot and 10 others – including two juveniles – were injured by gunfire.

Investigators believe over 40 people were gathered on the block when over 100 gunshots were fired during what they called an exchange of gunfire.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said police are talking with an injured person who was armed during the shooting.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported so far and authorities have not said what sparked the shooting.

What they're saying:

A violent Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia left six people dead and more than a dozen injured in shootings across the city.

"Folks are going to wake up and hear about a lot of the incidents that happened over the weekend, but we are not going back," Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

Eight people were injured in a shooting that took place outside a South Philadelphia bar overnight Friday as Independence Day celebrations were wrapping up.

"This has been a tragic weekend, it's been a very challenging weekend." 

