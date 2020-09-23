Expand / Collapse search

3 men injured in Nicetown-Tioga shooting

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police investigate triple shooting on North Hicks Street.

NICETOWN-TIOGA - Police in Nicetown-Tioga are investigating a shooting that injures three men.

Officials say police responded to the 4200 block of North Hicks Wednesday, just before 8 in the evening, on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found three men shot at the location.

Police investigate triple shooting on North Hicks Street.

A 19-year-old male was shot once in the back and a 21-year-old was shot in the leg. Both of those men were listed in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the face. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Authorities say the investigation is active. No arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!