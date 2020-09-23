3 men injured in Nicetown-Tioga shooting

article

Police in Nicetown-Tioga are investigating a shooting that injures three men.

Officials say police responded to the 4200 block of North Hicks Wednesday, just before 8 in the evening, on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found three men shot at the location.

A 19-year-old male was shot once in the back and a 21-year-old was shot in the leg. Both of those men were listed in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the face. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Authorities say the investigation is active. No arrests have been made.

