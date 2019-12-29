2 men, 1 woman injured in South Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating following a triple shooting in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of South Etting Street.

A 40-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were both shot in the foot. A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in the buttocks. All three victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

