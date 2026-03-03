9 firefighters hurt, 2 families displaced hurt in West Philadelphia rowhome fire

The Brief Nine firefighters were hurt in a 2-alarm fire late Monday night in West Philadelphia. The 2-alarm fire broke out around 10 p.m. and was brought under control just after midnight. There's no word on what caused the fire.



Nine firefighters were hurt and two families were displaced after a rowhome fire late Monday night in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the 5300 block of Hazelhurt Street around 10 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters battled the 2-alarm fire for over two hours before brining the blaze under control just after midnight.

Four firefighters were hurt in the fire and taken to the hospital. Two families consisting of nine people were displaced.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time if there were any residents injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.