4 reports on proposed Sixers arena released by city of Philadelphia

The City of Philadelphia has released the four separate reports from third-party consultants hired to conduct analyses of the proposed new Sixers arena in Center City.

There was a flurry of activity in city hall Monday surrounding the proposed 76ers arena in the market east community as Mayor Cherelle Parker had a meeting with the Save Chinatown Coalition.

Then later Monday night, the mayor's office released hundreds of pages of the much anticipated consultant's report on the proposal which was commissioned and paid for by the Sixers.

"We are sharing these detailed reports so that the public can better understand the implications of such a multifaceted proposed project for Philadelphia," said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "On behalf of the City, we thank the independent consultants who completed this work. Transparency is a core value to me as Mayor, which is why I wanted to ensure these reports were available to all interested stakeholders. These studies are important inputs as I consider this proposal."

The four reports include the following:

A community impact assessment An economic impact analysis Design consulting and A traffic, transportation and parking analysis.

In the community impact report, there is a focus on Chinatown, an area the report notes as car dependent, calling it "a regional hub for Asian residents and businesses."

It states that the area already has problems with traffic parking and loading.

However, it also points to the effects of increased congestion and the worsening of existing negative dynamics driven by increased property values.

When it comes to housing and business, the report states the project won’t lead to direct housing displacement, but it did find evidence there could be increased in-direct displacement of small businesses and low and fixed income people.

It says one out of five small businesses in Chinatown could experience positive net economic benefit from the arena with businesses in the entertainment, food and hotel sectors.

Though it also states that half of the small businesses in Chinatown are not positioned to benefit from the arena and may experience negative impacts. Likely businesses that are in financial and professional services, healthcare, supermarket, grocery and wholesale sectors.

Some at the meeting with Mayor Parker had opposing reactions.

"Every sports team does the same thing, pay for a study. The study tells what they want to hear but doesn't tell us, the city, the government, what's going to happen," said Vivian Chang of Asian Americans United.

While the Sixers paid for the reports, the team says it had no impact on the findings.

In a press release sent to FOX 29 Monday night, more members and executives within the Save Chinatown Coaltion addressed the reports.

"That the Sixers bankrolled these studies, and failed to disclose that fact from the jump, says everything you need to know about their credibility. The economic analysis was completed by a consultant with a track record of faulty data and false projections in Philadelphia." said Vivian Chang, executive director of Asian Americans United and member of the Save Chinatown Coalition. "The failure to calculate the financial cost of the arena to Chinatown, other neighborhoods, and existing businesses tells you how unserious and flawed this paperwork is. As we continue carefully reviewing these documents in the coming days, it is clear these are not the studies the community asked for or the city needs."

"Let’s be clear: Billionaire developers will benefit the most from 76 Place, and these studies are window dressing to obscure that fact. Don’t fall for it. The truth is 76 Place won’t pay any property taxes. The truth is that wages fall for Black workers when arenas are built. That doesn’t help our people. For a year we’ve seen the developers pit Black folks and Asian folks against one another, keeping us busy while behind the scenes it’s the rich corporations who will make out like bandits, leaving the rest of us with nothing but crumbs," said Rev. Greg Edwards, POWER Interfaith Executive Director and member of the Save Chinatown Coalition.

A spokesperson for 76 DevCo released the following statement Monday night:

"We are reviewing what has been released and we will have more to say when we are able to complete a full analysis, but it is clear already that they support what we’ve said since we first announced 76 Place: the arena is an appropriate use for Center City and will generate significant new jobs and tax revenue because Philadelphia can support two arenas. Our parking and traffic assumptions are achievable and these findings are more evidence that 76Place can be developed in a way that protects our neighbors and maximizes benefit to Philadelphia."