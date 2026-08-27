DA to share new developments in deadly shooting of off-duty Philadelphia officer

The Brief The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will share new information on the Aug. 16 deadly shooting of off-duty Philadelphia Police officer Alhassane Barry. Barry, 29, was shot and killed outside an after-hours lounge, and a 35-year-old man was critically injured. Police previously shared images of a suspect who was spotted walking toward the lounge before the shooting, and running away immediately after.



Authorities on Thursday will provide new information in the deadly shooting of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer.

District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of his office will hold an 11:30 a.m. press conference to share new developments.

You can watch the press conference in the live player included in this article, or on the FOX 29 News YouTube page.

Alhassane Barry shot and killed

The backstory:

The shooting happened after 3 a.m. Sunday morning outside an after-hours lounge on the 7200 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Officer Alhassane Barry, 29, was struck by gunfire and later succumbed to his injuries. An unidentified 35-year-old male was also struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said evidence showed the suspect and victims inside the lounge prior to the shooting. During that time, all three exchanged words, and that verbal altercation continued as all three men moved outside.

The altercation then turned physical, but all parties were quickly separated before the suspect opened fire, striking both victims.

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Shooting suspect sought

What they're saying:

Police shared a series of photos and a description of the suspect they are searching for in connection with the shooting.

The suspect is described as a approximately six feet tall with a thing to medium build, dark complexion, and medium to bushy cropped hair.

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He is believed to be in his mid-to-late 20s and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, light blue surgical mask, and black sneaker-style boots. He also had a long key chain hanging from the back of his pants and was wearing a large wristwatch.

Police say the suspect was previously observed walking to the lounge from the area of 73rd and Buist Avenue. After the shooting, he fled the area on foot, heading southbound on 73rd from Buist Avenue.

Surveillance video captures shooting

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 shows the moments before and after the shooting. You can see several groups of people standing on the sidewalk as a police car drives by 7244 Elmwood Avenue. Not even 20 seconds later, a fight appears to break out, then you can see people running and ducking for cover.

After the shooting, the video shows an individual who law enforcement sources believe to be the shooter, in a mask, appearing to hold a gun, bend down to possibly pick something up and run away. Ten seconds later, police arrive.

Local perspective:

According to online records with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections, the building has a history of violations dating back to 2021, and several inspections for a "nuisance property," most recently in January of this year.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 they have complained for years that it needs to be shut down. Less than three weeks ago, a 29-year-old woman was hit and killed crossing the street, moments after getting out of a rideshare.

"The girl not even two weeks ago got killed crossing the street from a driver that was in a stolen car, and it’s like when are they going to stop this place?" says Shaquilla Vargas, a neighbor.