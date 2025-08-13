49-year-old man shot multiple times in chest, dies in North Philadelphia

The Brief A 49-year-old man was said to be in "extremely critical" condition after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning, but soon died from his injuries. The shooting occurred at the victim's front door after the gunman allegedly knocked and shot him as he opened it. Police are currently searching for the gunman, who was captured on grainy surveillance video prior to the incident.



A 49-year-old man was in "extremely critical" condition this morning after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. He ultimately died from his injuries.

What we know:

The incident occurred in the Hunting Park section of North Philadelphia at 3920 North 9th Street, according to the FOX 29 crew on scene on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Philadelphia police responded to a call for a person with a gun at 4:54 a.m.

49-year-old shot, killed in North Philadelphia (Photo: WTXF)

According to police, grainy surveillance video showed the suspect walking up and down the street before approaching the victim’s front door. The gunman then knocked on the door, and as soon as the victim opened it, he was shot two times in the chest and several more times on his right side.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was said to be in "extremely critical" condition. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries at 5:39 a.m.

Police said the crime scene is now secured, but the investigation is actively being conducted by homicide detectives.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334 .