4th of July forecast: Extreme heat continues, evening storms could threaten fireworks

The Brief Temperatures will hit triple digits again on 4th of July, with the risk of some late-day storms. The best chance of scattered showers in Philadelphia will be between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. A cooldown is ahead next week with noticeably cooler temperatures and showers.



Temperatures will stretch above triple digits on the 4th of July for the third straight day as Philadelphia endures a crippling heat wave.

The humid weather could churn up another round of late-day storms which could impact outdoor celebrations and firework shows.

What we know:

An extreme heat warning issued by the National Weather Service earlier this week remains in effect until the end of the day.

Forecasters expect daytime temps in the 90s to stretch above 100 degrees, with added humidity that will make it feel even hotter,

The heat and humidity will combine to make it feel hotter than 100 degrees by noon, and 108 degrees by mid-afternoon.

The mugginess will give way to a round of scattered storms that will impact the Philadelphia area between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

What's next:

Temperatures will remain steamy on Sunday, but highs will only reach the low 90s with the threat of some evening showers.

Philadelphia is in for a much-needed cooldown beginning Monday, when forecasters say highs won't even reach 80 degrees.

Rain will accompany the cooler temps on Monday and Tuesday, before sun returns by midweek and the possibility of another heat wave.