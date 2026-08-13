More missing women possibly tied to Eugene Horsch, Olney home investigation

The Brief Police say images found inside Eugene Horsch's Olney home appear to show two missing women deceased. Investigators are reviewing tens of thousands of pieces of evidence for links to more missing women. The bodies of the two women have not yet been recovered, according to Philadelphia police.



Police say detectives found disturbing images inside the Olney home of Eugene Horsch, showing what appear to be two missing women deceased. Investigators confirmed that the photos, found in a recent search of Horsch's hard drive, seem to show the bodies of Maribel Fresses and Gabrielle Amarando. According to police, neither of their bodies have been found, and the investigation is ongoing as authorities expect more extensive searches at the Chew Avenue residence.

Investigators continue to comb through evidence in Olney case

What we know:

Police say the review of digital evidence found at Eugene Horsch's home included images and video appearing to show 27-year-old Maribel Fresses, last seen in 2018, and 22-year-old Gabrielle Amarando who was last seen in 2012.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 29 that the announcement followed the review of only a small amount of that digital evidence.

Investigators say injuries were visible in the images, but the medical examiner's office cannot yet provide a death certificate or official cause of death since the bodies have not been found.

Photo from Gabrielle Amarando’s childhood best friend Ashley Levin. (Levin is on the left; Amarando is on the right)

A friend of Amarando described her as much more than these recent headlines.

"There's so much more to her than what is coming out right now and that's what I would prefer people focus on, right, like the person that she was, the beautiful soul and person that existed for so long," said Ashley Levin, Amarando's childhood best friend.

Timeline:

The investigation began in June when police arrested Horsch in Center City. Authorities say they found Horsch and a woman in a vehicle with drugs, two loaded guns, and a fake DEA badge.

Police said the woman had a fake ID belonging to Blair Tonzelli, who has been missing for several years.

According to police, they have not found digital evidence so far linking Tonzelli or Amy McHale, missing since 2016, to the scene.

Detectives are working with special victims and missing persons teams while comparing DNA from women missing from Kensington, police said. Investigators expect the review of evidence to be lengthy and potentially bring them back to the Olney home for further searches.

By the numbers:

Investigators have to sift through over 600,000 images, 70,000 videos, and over 10,000 pages of writings, manuscripts and drawings.

Police said they were able to speak with some people who visited the home, but some individuals are still missing, according to Inspector Ray Evers.

"From the small portion of videos that we saw, we know some people are alive and they've been interviewed. Some people are still missing," said Evers.

What's next:

Philadelphia police continue to cordon off the Olney property as they pursue new leads. Police ask anyone with information to call 215-686-TIPS. Investigators are still searching for any connection to other missing women and have not ruled out additional victims or further evidence.

What we don't know:

Police have not recovered the bodies of Maribel Fresses or Gabrielle Amarando and have not yet determined an official cause of death, according to investigators.

It remains unclear whether evidence will link Blair Tonzelli, Amy McHale or other missing women to the scene.

Authorities continue to search for others who may have visited the Chew Avenue home and say the investigation is far from complete.