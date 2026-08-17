Penn State drug bust: 14 charged in off-campus fraternity-based cocaine ring

The Brief Authorities charged 14 people with drug offenses tied to fraternity houses near Penn State, according to Attorney General Dave Sunday. Investigators allege a cocaine trafficking operation ran from 2023 through 2024. A warrant was issued for one defendant, and none of the charged individuals are currently Penn State students.



Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced charges against 14 people in connection with a cocaine trafficking ring centered around two Penn State University fraternities.

What we know:

Authorities allege the operation focused on off-campus fraternity houses for Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi, where cocaine was brought in large quantities from Philadelphia and New York throughout 2023 and 2024, according to Sunday.

"The evidence showed that cocaine was primarily packaged at the fraternity houses, and that packaging was done by fraternity brothers and often time pledges," said Sunday.

Two main individuals, Agostino Abati and Thomas Robinson, both senior fraternity members, allegedly led the operation.

"Agostino Abati was at the very top of the chain, Thomas Robinson was a rung below that on the ladder," Sunday said.

The investigation found that packaging drugs was considered a pledge task during fraternity initiations, Sunday said.

The packaging and drug distribution occurred off campus, with no evidence the packaging happened on Penn State’s campus, Sunday said. Law enforcement officials have not charged anyone with hazing-related crimes and stated the investigation remains ongoing.

Dig deeper:

Five main individuals face felony charges, including corrupt organizations and conspiracy, while eight others were charged with misdemeanors tied to drug possession and paraphernalia.

A warrant was issued for Abati, and Paul Robinson, Thomas Robinson's father, is accused of trying to hide evidence, Sunday said. None of the 14 individuals charged are currently Penn State students, according to Sunday.

What's next:

Most defendants with felony charges were arraigned after the criminal complaints were filed, except for Abati fellow, whose arrest warrant is active.

Sunday emphasized the seriousness of the charges and warned that law enforcement will continue monitoring student conduct related to drug activity.

"Not only have we filed these charges, but I promise you that we will be watching, for students who think about going to college, being away from home for the first time... there are always going to be ramifications for your actions," said Sunday.