New images of suspect released in murder of off-duty Philadelphia officer

The Brief Philadelphia police have released new photos of a suspect wanted in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer. Officer Alhassane Barry, 29, died as a result of the Sunday morning shooting. He was a 2-year veteran of the force. Police also shared new details about what led up to the altercation and shooting outside the after-hours lounge.



Philadelphia police are releasing new photos of a person they are looking to identify in connection with a double shooting that left an off-duty police officer dead early Sunday morning.

Philadelphia police held a press conference Monday afternoon to share new information about what led up to the shooting in addition to the photos.

What we know:

The shooting happened after 3 a.m. Sunday morning outside an after-hours lounge on the 7200 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Officer Alhassane Barry, 29, was struck by gunfire and later succumbed to his injuries. An unidentified 35-year-old male was also struck and remains in critical condition.

Philadelphia police shared a series of images of a man they say is wanted a deadly double shooting that claimed the life of an off-duty police officer. (Photos via Philadelphia Police Department)

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore revealed Monday that new evidence showed the suspect and victims inside the lounge prior to the shooting. During that time, all three exchanged words, and that verbal altercation continued as all three men moved outside.

The altercation then turned physical, but all parties were quickly separated before the suspect opened fire, striking both victims.

Images released of suspect in officer's murder

What's New:

Police also shared a series of photos and a description of the suspect they are now searching for in connection with the shooting.

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The suspect is described as a approximately six feet tall with a thing to medium build, dark complexion, and medium to bushy cropped hair.

He is believed to be in his mid-to-late 20s and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, light blue surgical mask, and black sneaker-style boots. He also had a long key chain hanging from the back of his pants and was wearing a large wristwatch.

Police say the suspect was previously observed walking to the lounge from the area of 73rd and Buist Avenue. After the shooting he fled the area on foot, heading southbound on 73rd from Buist Avenue.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this male is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 shows the moments before and after the shooting. You can see several groups of people standing on the sidewalk as a police car drives by 7244 Elmwood Avenue. Not even 20 seconds later, a fight appears to break out, then you can see people running and ducking for cover.

After the shooting, the video shows an individual who law enforcement sources believe to be the shooter, in a mask, appearing to hold a gun, bend down to possibly pick something up and run away. Ten seconds later, police arrive.

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According to online records with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections, the building has a history of violations dating back to 2021, and several inspections for a "nuisance property," most recently in January of this year.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 they have complained for years that it needs to be shut down. Less than three weeks ago, a 29-year-old woman was hit and killed crossing the street, moments after getting out of a rideshare.

"The girl not even two weeks ago got killed crossing the street from a driver that was in a stolen car, and it’s like when are they going to stop this place?" says Shaquilla Vargas, a neighbor.