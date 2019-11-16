5 found dead, including 3 children in apparent murder-suicide in San Diego

Police said two adults and three children were shot to death and a fourth child was hospitalized with injuries in an apparent murder-suicide in San Diego.

Lt. Matt Dobbs told KSWB-TV the children found dead in a house in the Paradise Hills neighborhood Saturday morning were 3, 5 and 9 years old.

Dobbs said a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman also died in the house.

First responders took an 11-year-old child to the hospital to undergo surgery. There was no immediate information on the extent of their injuries.

Police believe the shooter is one of the dead and they aren’t looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story