1 killed, multiple homes damaged after three-alarm fire in Bristol, Bucks County

The Brief A three-alarm fire broke out on Dorrance Street in Bristol, damaging up to five homes Monday evening. One person died and another was hurt, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the county fire marshal’s office.



A large fire swept through several homes on the 300 block of Dorrance Street in Bristol Monday evening, leaving one person dead and another injured, according to officials.

Fire damages multiple homes and leaves one dead

What we know:

The fire started just after 6:00 p.m. at 340 Dorrance Street, according to officials.

At least five homes were affected, with one duplex completely destroyed and another home suffering serious smoke damage.

At least 100 firefighters responded within minutes and worked for about an hour and a half to bring the fire under control, according to Bristol Borough Deputy Fire Chief AJ DeAngelis.

Neighbors told FOX 29 they were shocked by the damage and loss of life.

"I’m very devastated my mom and dad live across the street. I lived the next block down. Years old I know everybody it’s too close to home. Very scary," said Ann Marie Anderson, a neighbor.

Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured in the fire.

Neighbors react to the deadly fire

Residents described the scene as devastating and shared concerns for their loved ones living nearby. Joe Nelson, a neighbor, told FOX 29 he was shocked by the extent of the damage.

Neighbors said the fire hit close to home, with many knowing the families affected.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and officials have not released the names of the person who died or the person who was injured.

What's next:

The county fire marshal’s office is leading the investigation into what caused the fire.