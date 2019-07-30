California city denies permit for Straight Pride rally
A Northern California city has denied a request to hold a so-called Straight Pride rally at a park.
Million-dollar life-saving surgery denied for Orange County toddler born with half a heart
An Orange County couple is in a fight with their insurer over a special surgery for their young son.
Taco Bell’s first ever hotel officially opens in Palm Springs
The doors of the Taco Bell Hotel in Palm Springs is officially open.
Gilroy shooter’s 'target list' prompts domestic terrorism probe by FBI
The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the mass shooting at a California food festival after it discovered a "target list" compiled by the gunman whose relatives apologized Tuesday and said they were "horrified" by his actions.
Luke Perry will be honored in the season premiere of 'Riverdale'
Luke Perry will be honored in the season premiere of "Riverdale," with his former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Shannen Doherty guest starring.
Coroner: Gilroy festival shooter killed himself after being shot multiple times by officers
The Santa Clara County coroner's office announced Friday the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head consistent with suicide, contradicting the Gilroy police department's statements to date that officers fired the fatal shot.
Twin newborn babies found near dumpster in California, one dies
Newborn twins were born and abandoned behind a Fairfield strip mall Tuesday afternoon, and only one newborn survived.
FOX 11's Amanda Salas fighting the fight against cancer
Some of you may know Amanda Salas, who is FOX 11's Entertainment Reporter. She's been on Good Day LA and their evening news for more than two years. What you may not know is she's been facing a battle for her life, and she wanted to share her story — in her own words.
'Hippogriff Coaster' malfunctions at Universal Studios
A rollercoaster ride malfunctioned at Universal Studios late Wednesday morning.
California aids sex workers who report crimes, use condoms
A new California law would protect sex workers from arrest if they report crimes or are caught with condoms.
10-year-old drags toddler to safety amid Calif. gunfire
A gunman cut through a fence at a popular California garlic festival and turned to a tent where the Honey Ladies were selling their habanero and garlic honey. He shot and wounded the business owner and her husband, but thanks to a 10-year-old girl, their young son escaped harm, witnesses say.
FBI calls gunman at Calif. garlic festival 'kind of a loner'
The 19-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Northern California food festival was "kind of a loner" and much of his life was shrouded in mystery, the FBI said Tuesday as investigators searched for a motive.
ACLU: More than 900 children split at border since 2018 court order
More than 900 children, including babies and toddlers, were separated from their parents at the border in the year after a judge ordered the practice be sharply curtailed, the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday in a legal attack that will invite more scrutiny of the Trump administration's widely criticized tactics.
Events look at balancing security, ambiance after shooting
Event organizers should review their emergency plans after a deadly shooting at a California food festival to see if they can make additional safety improvements as the peak of summer and fair season culminates with a series of open-air events that are notoriously difficult to secure, law enforcement experts said.