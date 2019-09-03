5 injured in crash involving SEPTA bus and vehicle in Mantua

article

Officials say five people have been injured in a crash involving a SEPTA bus and a vehicle in the city's Mantua neighborhood.

It happened at 37th and Spring Garden Streets around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, police were in pursuit of the vehicle that crashed into the bus. It's unclear what jurisdiction the officers in pursuit were from.

Officials say the five injured sustained non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.