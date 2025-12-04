$57K grant to preserve Moorestown's Revolutionary War-era house

The Brief A historic gem in Moorestown is getting the spotlight as America gears up for its 250th birthday. The Thomas Cowperthwaite House, built in 1742, is a significant piece of history, having witnessed the march of British and Hessian troops during the Revolutionary War. The house is now owned by the nonprofit Saving Historic Moorestown, thanks to a generous gift from developer Bruce Goodman of Goodman Properties.



What we know:

The Thomas Cowperthwaite House, built in 1742, is a significant piece of history, having witnessed the march of British and Hessian troops during the Revolutionary War. The house is now owned by the nonprofit Saving Historic Moorestown , thanks to a generous gift from developer Bruce Goodman of Goodman Properties.

Saving Historic Moorestown received a $57,188 grant from the New Jersey Historic Trust to add the Cowperthwaite House to the State Register of Historic Places and fund a preservation plan. To qualify, the nonprofit must match the grant with an additional $20,000.

"We did have someone who offered us a challenge grant of $10,000, and we have to raise $10,000 in order to get that $10,000, and then we’ll have the entire match for this very first grant," Dorothy Guzzo, vice president of Saving Historic Moorestown told FOX 29.

Community involvement and historical significance

What they're saying:

"Saving Historic Moorestown is eternally grateful," Julie Maravich, president of Saving Historic Moorestown said. Bruce Goodman expressed his excitement, saying, "I’m thrilled to be here. I’m thrilled to give this gift."

Debbie Cowperthwaite Adams, a descendent of the Cowperthwaite family, shared her sentiments: "It means a lot to me because I mean this is our family name, and it’s being preserved, and it’s part of history."

Jane Cowperthwaite is also a descendent and traveled from Lexington, Massachusetts to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"When I found out that it was actually going to be saved I was thrilled. Again, it’s a piece of history that can’t be replaced," she said.

The backstory:

The Cowperthwaite House was one of the first buildings encountered by British and Hessian troops as they withdrew from Philadelphia during the Revolutionary War. The house's historical significance is further underscored by ongoing archaeological efforts to uncover artifacts from that era.

"We know that the Revolutionary soldiers came too and raided here. They were all hanging out in the fields, and we’re hoping that we’ll find archaeological evidence of that so that we can interpret the story," Maravich added.