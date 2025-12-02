Man accused of plotting attack on University of Delaware Police Department

The Brief A 25-year-old man is accused of plotting an attack on the University of Delaware's police department. Luqmaan Khan, 25, was stopped after hours at Canby Park and a search of his car uncovered weapons, armor and a composition notebook detailing the alleged attack. Khan was arrested and turned over to the FBI for further charges and investigation.



A Wilmington man is accused of plotting an attack on the University of Delaware Police Department after officers found weapons, armor, and a notebook containing "premeditated assault plans" and a diagram of the department during a traffic stop on Monday night.

What we know:

Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested just around midnight after investigators say he was confronted by police while sitting in a pickup truck in Canby Park after hours.

Police say Khan refused to exit the vehicle and resisted arrest, leading officers to search the pickup and uncover weapons, body armor, and other tactical equipment.

Among the items recovered by police during a search was a composition notebook that included "notes on warfare techniques, premeditated assault plans, and a diagram of the University of Delaware Police Department."

"In the handwritten notebook, Khan discussed additional weapons and firearms, how they could be used in an attack, and how law enforcement detection could be avoided once an attack was carried out," the Department of Justice said in a release.

Investigators say the notebook found in Khan's possession referenced a member of the University of Delaware’s Police Department by name, and included entry and exit points from the department building.

Khan was taken to New Castle County Police headquarters where he was charged with several felony weapons charges, including Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon.

What's next:

Khan was arraigned on $107,200 cash bail and turned over to the FBI for additional charges.

The FBI's Baltimore Division's Wilmington Resident Agency is leading the investigation.