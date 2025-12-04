Philadelphia gears up for World Cup: $770M economic boost expected

The Brief The anticipation for next summer's FIFA World Cup is building, with Philadelphia gearing up as one of the host cities. The World Cup draw is set to take place in Washington, D.C on Friday afternoon. By Saturday, teams will find out where they will be playing. Philadelphia officials expect an influx of 500,000 fans, contributing to an estimated $770 million economic impact while creating 6,615 total jobs for the city.



The anticipation for next summer's FIFA World Cup is building, with Philadelphia gearing up as one of the host cities.

What we know:

The World Cup draw is set to take place in Washington, D.C on Friday afternoon. By Saturday, teams will find out where they will be playing.

Philadelphia is one of the 16 North American cities hosting the event. Officials expect an influx of 500,000 fans, contributing to an estimated $770 million economic impact while creating 6,615 total jobs, according to Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

Local businesses are already seeing the benefits of big events coming to the City.

On Thursday afternoon, crews with Jimmy’s Tree and Landscaping were busy clearing and trimming trees along Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park, site of the three-week-long FIFA fan experience. The owner told FOX 29 his crews are booked through the winter to help the city prepare the ground at Lemon Hill as well as the Ben Franklin Parkway for the America 250 celebrations.

Economic impact and local benefits

What they're saying:

"Really, with short-term rentals, everyday Philadelphians are going to be able to benefit from these major events," Michael Blaustein, policy lead for NE Atlantic at Airbnb told FOX 29. He anticipates Airbnb visitors will contribute about $170 million to the city's GDP, with hosts earning up to $2,000 per listing per event.

Although not directly affected, the city is also trying to finish renovations to the Filbert Street bus station and a new cruise terminal to accommodate the influx of visitors. A FIFA World Cup volunteer center has opened in the Fashion District, further boosting local preparations, as well.

What we don't know:

Specific details about which teams will be playing in Philadelphia are yet to be announced, leaving fans eager for the upcoming World Cup draw.