5-year-old girl fatally shot in face in Juniata Park: police sources

Philadelphia police are investigating after sources say a young girl was fatally shot in Philly's Juniata Park neighborhood.

The shooting occurred near the 3800 block of I-Street at around 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

Polices sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a 5-year-old girl was found in her home with a gunshot wound to her face.

They say she was rushed to Saint Christopher’s Hospital for Children where she was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m.

Police sources say the victim's father was detained at the hospital and those inside the home at the time of the shooting will also be detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates.