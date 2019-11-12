50-year-old woman critically injured after stabbing in Point Breeze

article

Police are investigating after a stabbing in South Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood left a woman critically wounded.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Monday near the 1200 block of South 20th Street.

Police said the 50-year-old victim suffered stab wounds to the chest and arm. She reportedly walked to the 17th Police District Headquarters and was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The victim was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

