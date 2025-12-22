3 injured in separate broad daylight shootings in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A man and a woman were both shot just before noon at a property in North Philadelphia. Another shooting in Northeast Philadelphia less than an hour later sent a man to the hospital. No arrests have been reported in either shooting.



Police in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of broad daylight shootings that left three people injured.

2 shot in North Philadelphia

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4100 block of Old York Road around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a double shooting.

Police found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a property, and rushed the victims to Temple University Hospital.

Their conditions are not known at this time. No arrests have been reported.

Man shot on street in Northeast

What we know:

Less than an hour later, police in Northeast Philadelphia were called to the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Auth Street for a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and brought him to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

SkyFOX flew over the crime scene and spotted a pick-up truck with a shattered driver's side window.

It's unknown how or if this vehicle is connected to the shooting.

The victim's identity and condition are not known at this time. No arrests have been reported.