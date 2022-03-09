Arrest made in deadly Daytona Beach Bike Week stabbings

Police officers have made an arrest in the brutal murders of a Daytona Beach couple.

"I’m pleased to announce that we have arrested the man responsible for the murders of Brenda Aultman and Terry Aultman," said Daytona Beach Chief Jakari Young in a tweet late Thursday afternoon, accompanied by a picture of the person taken into custody.

Chief Young went on to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and the Orlando Police Department for their assistance in bringing Jean Robert Macean into custody. Macean, 32, was apprehended in Orlando on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Macean, 32, is a resident of Orlando. He was captured at 5316 Point Vista Circle around 11 a.m.

"This was one of the most brutal murders I've ever seen in my 20-plus years as a police officer in Daytona Beach," said Chief Young. "We thank the entire Daytona Beach community and the communities around us for providing our detectives with over 100 tips.

Jean Robert Macean

Police had identified an individual as a person of interest in the case but had not formally named a suspect until now.

Macean is facing two counts of first-degree murder. He will be extradited to Volusia County following booking into the Orange County Jail.

Police said the Aultmans were heading home early Sunday morning when someone slashed their throats and stabbed them. Their bicycles were located next to their bodies, near Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Blvd. The husband and wife were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The murders have had residents on edge.

"This is very disturbing because I don’t want to lose that quality of life of being able to walk around my own neighborhood without the fear of being attacked," Susan Park told FOX 35 News.

The safety concerns prompted a meeting of community leaders, including Mayor Derrick Henry, who is trying to keep residents calm.

"It’s our hope that the suspect will be apprehended quickly and that our residents will be able to execute their lives with the same peace and calmness that they’ve had," the mayor said.

Brenda Aultman’s daughter Sara created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about the double murder should call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5257.

