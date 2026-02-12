CDC reports 5 confirmed measles cases in Pennsylvania so far in 2026

article

The Brief Pennsylvania has recorded five confirmed measles cases in 2026, according to the CDC. The data is current as of early February. Measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread through the air.



Pennsylvania has reported five confirmed measles cases so far this year, according to federal public health data.

What we know:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Pennsylvania has recorded five confirmed measles cases in 2026 as of early February.

The CDC’s measles surveillance map, which tracks cases by state, shows Pennsylvania in the 1–9 cases range, with five confirmed infections so far this year.

The data reflects confirmed cases reported to the CDC by state health departments.

National context

Pennsylvania’s five confirmed measles cases are part of a broader national trend in 2026, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Feb. 5, the CDC reports confirmed measles cases in multiple states across the country. South Carolina is currently reporting the highest number of cases, falling into the CDC’s 100–499 category.

Other states, including North Carolina and Utah, are reporting between 10 and 49 cases. Several additional states, including Pennsylvania, fall into the 1–9 cases range.

The CDC’s measles surveillance data is updated regularly and reflects confirmed cases reported by state health departments.

How measles spreads

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. According to the CDC, the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Symptoms typically include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

A characteristic rash that spreads across the body

Vaccination and prevention

The CDC says the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles. Two doses of the vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing infection.

Health officials recommend that children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first typically administered at 12–15 months and the second at 4–6 years of age.

What's next:

Public health officials continue to monitor measles cases nationwide. Case totals may change as additional reports are confirmed and updated.