Boy, 6, recovering after being struck by van in North Philadelphia; Driver sought

A 6-year-old boy is at home recovering after he was a victim of a hit-and-run in the North Philadelphia section of the city.

Police say the incident happened on May 16 at approximately 5:20 p.m. when the victim attempted to cross the road with his 10-year-old sister.

The child ran forward and into the side of a passing vehicle, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle got out, checked on the boy, and then got back in the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police say they are lookin for a light-colored minivan with a temporary New Jersey paper tag with the plate that reads 005218T.

It was last seen heading west on Erie Avenue.

The victim is home resting with severe bruises to his face and body.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect please contact: Accident Investigation Division: 215-685-3180 or 3181 DC 21-25-029458 AID# 21-1065.

