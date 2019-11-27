7 hurt in Kensington row home fire

article

Officials say seven people were hurt, including four children, in a row home fire in Kensington.

The blaze broke out on the 2800 block of Frankford Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, two firefighters, one adult and four children were taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

