NFL asks DHS to remove Eagles legend Brian Dawkins video from X post

The Brief The NFL has asked the Department of Homeland Security to remove a social media video featuring former Philadelphia Eagles star Brian Dawkins, according to multiple sources. The Department of Homeland Security posted the video Sunday on X in response to reports of a migrant caravan heading toward the U.S. border, and as of Monday afternoon, the video remains online. Neither Dawkins, the Philadelphia Eagles nor the NFL authorized use of the football footage, according to a team source.



The NFL is asking the Department of Homeland Security to take down a video featuring Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins that was posted Sunday to the department’s X account, according to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy and a team source.

The video uses footage from Dawkins’ famous pregame walkout and a series of his on-field hits, with the caption "Our time has come," posted in response to reports about a migrant caravan approaching the U.S. southern border.

NFL rights dispute over Dawkins video used by DHS

What we know:

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday the league has formally requested the Department of Homeland Security remove the video. Multiple news outlets have confirmed the NFL made the takedown request.

A team source told FOX 29 that neither the Philadelphia Eagles nor the NFL gave consent for the footage to be used, and noted the NFL maintains rights to all official game footage.

Dawkins responds

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: Former player Brian Dawkins of the Philadelphia Eagles is honored for his retirement during the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on September 30, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phil Expand

Dawkins said he did not authorize use of his footage. In a post to X, Dawkins said, "I have respectfully not given permission to anyone other than those I currently do business with to use my NIL. Be Blessed!"

DHS social media and statement draw notice

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 8: A Department of Homeland Security logo is seen at their headquarters in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on August 8, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

After political commentator Ed Krassenstein posted about the NFL’s request on X, James Percival of the Department of Homeland Security replied with an image of Bugs Bunny saying, "No."



The Department of Homeland Security posted the video Sunday to X, cutting a highlight reel of Dawkins saying "The time has come," followed by hard hits from his playing days.

The post was shared as a reply to a Leading Report tweet claiming, "JUST IN: Huge migrant caravan headed towards the US southern border."

In a separate statement reported by Forbes, the department said it was "playing lockdown defense at the border" and would use "every Weapon at our disposal, from A to X, to keep Americans safe," referencing Dawkins’ "Weapon X" nickname.

The backstory:

Dawkins played for the Eagles from 1996 through 2008 before spending his last years with the Denver Broncos and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Dawkins was a nine-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, playing 16 NFL seasons before retiring in 2011.

What we don't know:

As of Monday afternoon, the video remained on the Department of Homeland Security’s X account, despite the NFL’s request. It is unclear whether the department plans to take the video down or respond directly to the NFL.