Disturbing details emerge as a 7-month-old baby is shot in Holmesburg.

Police sources told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley the baby was shot in the leg. It happened on the 4000 block of Meridian Street Thursday evening around 6 p.m.

The baby’s father drove the child to Nazareth Hospital where police picked them both up and rushed them to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

No further information was released. This is a developing story.